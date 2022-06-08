Report: Myles Turner Is ‘Likely To Stay In Indiana’ This Offseason

Myles Turner has been a popular name among trade talks for the last couple of seasons. With the Indiana Pacers having kickstarted a new direction by trading All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis this past winter, rumors continue to swirl about Turner’s future in Indiana.

According to Marc Stein, however, Turner is expected to remain with the Pacers this summer.

“Myles Turner, every time I ask, the word I get back is that he’s likely to stay in Indiana,” Stein said during a recent Spotify Live session. “I don’t think that discourages teams from trying to get him, I’m sure the Pacers are getting calls on Turner. But every time I check, that’s kind of the word I get.”

Per usual, Indiana remains in an interesting spot as it pertains to a long-term direction. Tyrese Haliburton is already quite good. Veterans like Malcolm Brogdon, despite his unfortunate string of injuries, is quite good, as are Turner and Buddy Hield. Meanwhile, developing young players such as Isaiah Jackson, Oshae Brissett, Terry Taylor, and Chris Duarte are all in the fold. Plus, it’s not like the 22-year-old Haliburton is close to his prime.

Surrounding prospects with win-now players can certainly enhance development curves, so there’s merit to keeping those established rotation players around. But shifting to a full-fledged rebuild led by Haliburton is also reasonable and could produce the best long-term results. Regardless, it seems as though Turner will stay put, at least for the time being.