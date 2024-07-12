These Are The Groups For The 2024 NBA Cup

If you missed it, the In-Season Tournament is no longer going by that name. From this point forward, the event is called the NBA Cup, and on Friday night before the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers squared off at Summer League in Las Vegas, we learned which teams will play in which groups for the 2024 edition of the event.
Here’s how the groups break down:
Western Conference
Group A
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Sacramento Kings
Houston Rockets
Portland Trail Blazers
Group B
Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz
San Antonio Spurs
Group C
Denver Nuggets
Dallas Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Eastern Conference
Group A
New York Knicks
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Group B
Milwaukee Bucks
Indiana Pacers
Miami Heat
Toronto Raptors
Detroit Pistons
Group C
Boston Celtics
Cleveland Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Every group has something interesting in it, but nothing sticks out quite like Group C in the Western Conference, which has the potential to be a bloodbath if the Grizzlies are able to return to their 2022-23 form. It’s the clear-cut Group of Death, and while the Eastern Conference doesn’t really have anything quite as bad, Group A — which will feature a rematch of last season’s instant classic playoff series between the Knicks and the Sixers — has the potential to be a joy.