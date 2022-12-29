‘The Break’ Paints A Real-Time Picture Of Life In The G League

One of the most compelling things about the G League are the engrossing and completely unique stories behind every athlete. There are players on two-way contracts, transferred sometimes within hours of an NBA game to be available for their parent team’s roster. There are young athletes vying to forge a path into the league via alternatives to college like the G League’s own Ignite, veterans who’ve already had NBA careers opting to continue playing as anchors of G League rosters, players who’ve landed spots in open team tryouts, and so many other scenarios.

For filmmakers like Taylor Sharp, it’s a dream as much as it is a near impossibility to zero in and highlight every story the G League holds. Still, Sharp, along with his production partner Holland Randolph Gallagher, have been entrusted with these stories before and have joined with the G League again to showcase three different journeys in an attempt to paint a real-time portrait of the landscape of the league as a whole.

“The Break” is an eight part docuseries that follows three players — Mac McClung, Scoot Henderson, and Norris Cole — through the current G League season, sharing in their highs, lows, and hopes. So far, two of the eight episodes have been released.

While the G League, Sharp, and Gallagher were aligned on the cross-section of athletes they wanted to include to show “really different versions of a G League experience,” Sharp says, there were still major challenges.

“We had to wait until kind of the last second to make decisions,” Sharp recalls over the phone, just having returned from the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas. “Cause you don’t know exactly — is Mac gonna make the Warriors, or is he going to be in the G League? Which veterans are gonna decide to be in the league?”

That roving sense of possibility can be disorienting, as McClung eludes to in the second episode. In its opening scene, McClung is driving to the Delaware Blue Coats practice facility ahead of the team’s training camp.

“I hate when people are like, ‘Stay ready, he’s staying ready,’” McClung intones, one hand on the wheel and the other emphatically motioning to himself and what’s flashing by outside the car’s windows. “Like no, this is a part of my journey, like what I’m doing right now isn’t important?”

It was crucial to Sharp to include a player like McClung in the series. McClung, a former Georgetown and Texas Tech standout who went undrafted in 2021, had an opportunity within the NBA last season, quickly became a fan favorite, and opted to forgo lucrative contracts overseas to return to the G League this year in the event the opportunity arose to play in the NBA. So often the G League can be touted as a kind of catch-all or passive in-between rather than an autonomous and important choice, and McClung’s portion of the series gives insight into that decision, as difficult as it can be.