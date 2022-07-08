While NBA Summer League kicked off in San Francisco and Salt Lake City earlier in July, the entire league descended on Las Vegas beginning with a nationally televised doubleheader on Thursday evening. The Orlando Magic, led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, took on the Houston Rockets, led by No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr., and the Magic emerged victorious beyond strong performances from Banchero, Caleb Houstan, and others.

In the early going, Banchero was the clear story. He set the tone early with his polished offensive arsenal, including a relocation, catch-and-shoot three-pointer.

Though Banchero is not regarded as an elite spot-up shooter, he flashed intriguing touch with a fadeaway mid-range offering. Then, the No. 1 overall pick buried a smooth step-back three-pointer over the outstretched arms of Smith Jr.

Paolo getting the shooter's touch on this fadeaway pic.twitter.com/wGR1OJnPbv — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 8, 2022

Oh, this was nasty from Paolo. Step-back 3. pic.twitter.com/ju4X7MuSca — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 8, 2022

Banchero scored eight points on perfect shooting in his first seven-minute stint, operating on the ball quite a bit as a point forward. As the game wore on, the former Duke standout continued to leave his fingerprints on the action. Banchero was the beneficiary of a friendly bounce on another jumper, and he also displayed his grab-and-go ability while running the fast break and creating a three-pointer for a fellow rookie in Houstan.

Houstan finished the night with 20 points, including 5-of-9 from three-point range. The former Michigan wing scuffled at times during his only college season, but Houstan was once a top-10 high school recruit and he rekindled the imagination of prospect evaluators with his ready-made skill set as a role player.