The NBA Suspended Patrick Beverley Three Games For His Shove On Deandre Ayton

For the second time in two seasons, Patrick Beverley will serve a suspension for shoving a member of the Phoenix Suns in the back. During the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent game against the Suns, Beverley shoved Deandre Ayton while Phoenix’s starting center stood over one of his teammates, Austin Reaves. Beverley was ejected from the game, which the Suns would go on to win.

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA announced that Beverley received a three-game suspension in the aftermath of the incident. As the league noted in its release announcing the suspension, this wasn’t just because of his shove on Ayton, saying that “the suspension was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

Because of the suspension, Beverley will miss the Lakers’ games against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and Saturday, along with the team’s game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. He’s slated to return on Wednesday, when the team will play host to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Back in 2021, Beverley shoved Suns guard Chris Paul from behind in what ended up being the final game of the playoff series between Phoenix and his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers. As a result, he received a one-game suspension, which he served at the start of the 2021-22 season as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

