tucker harden
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The NBA Opened A Tampering Investigation Into The Sixers For Their Free Agent Moves This Summer

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

The Philadelphia 76ers received a ton of praise for the free agent moves this summer, as the team signed P.J. Tucker and Danuel House to deals that should improve their three-point shooting and defense on the perimeter. The reason the team was able to make those moves was James Harden’s decision to decline his player option for next season worth $47 million and take less money, thereby freeing up room to sign Tucker and House outright.

Now, the NBA is looking into whether anything happened that violates its rules against tampering as the Sixers built their team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the league has opened up an investigation into whether or not Philly reached out to sort out deals before they could.

While the obvious questions will pop up around House and Tucker, the latter of whom saw his name pop up in rumors in the days leading up to June 30 ad 6 p.m. that indicated a deal with the Sixers was done and dusted, Wojnarowski reports that the league will likewise look into Harden declining his option and signing a 1+1 deal for less money.

In his piece for ESPN, Wojnarowski specified the following about Harden: “Around the league, there have been questions about whether there’s already a handshake agreement in place on a future contract — which would be in violation of collective bargaining rules.”

This marks the second offseason in a row in which the NBA will open a high-profile tampering case, as the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls were investigated last year for the circumstances under which they respectively acquired Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball. Both teams lost a second-round pick as a result of the probe.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×