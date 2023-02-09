After months of chatter and rumors about teams asking the world for players and there seeming to be little traction on trades, the NBA trade deadline finished with a flourish, as some seismic deals sparked a flurry of action leading up to 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.
There were mammoth deals, headlined by the Nets blowing it up and sending Kevin Durant to the Suns days after moving Kyrie Irving to Dallas, smaller ones to address depth, and the always popular cap relief maneuvers. It could get hard to track everything that happened in real time, particularly as the trades seemed to come in waves, but we’re here to list out every player on the move, big and small, from every team this week (which is to say, trades like the Rui Hachimura deal aren’t included).
This list also doesn’t include the mind-numbing number of draft picks that changed hands, as second round picks were flying around the league, but is just to note who is on what rosters now.
Atlanta Hawks
ADDED: Saddiq Bey, Garrison Mathews, Bruno Fernando
LOST: Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky
Boston Celtics
ADDED: Mike Muscala
LOST: Justin Jackson
Brooklyn Nets
ADDED: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson
LOST: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris, Kessler Edwards
Chicago Bulls
ADDED: No one
LOST: No one
Charlotte Hornets
ADDED: Reggie Jackson, Svi Mykhailiuk
LOST: Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee
Cleveland Cavaliers
ADDED: No one
LOST: No one
Dallas Mavericks
ADDED: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris
LOST: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith
Denver Nuggets
ADDED: Thomas Bryant
LOST: Bones Hyland, Davon Reed
Detroit Pistons
ADDED: James Wiseman
LOST: Saddiq Bey, Kevin Knox
Golden State Warriors
ADDED: Gary Payton II
LOST: James Wiseman
Houston Rockets
ADDED: Frank Kaminsky, Justin Holiday, John Wall, Danny Green
LOST: Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Bruno Fernando
Indiana Pacers
ADDED: George Hill, Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka
LOST: Goga Bitadze (waived), Terry Taylor (waived)
Los Angeles Clippers
ADDED: Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee
LOST: Luke Kennard, Reggie Jackson, John Wall
Los Angeles Lakers
ADDED: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed
LOST: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones
Memphis Grizzlies
ADDED: Luke Kennard
LOST: Danny Green
Miami Heat
ADDED: No one
LOST: Dewayne Dedmon
Milwaukee Bucks
ADDED: Jae Crowder
LOST: Serge Ibaka, George Hill, Jordan Nwora
Minnesota Timberwolves
ADDED: Mike Conley Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker
LOST: D’Angelo Russell
New Orleans Pelicans
ADDED: Josh Richardson
LOST: DeVonte’ Graham
New York Knicks
ADDED: Josh Hart
LOST: Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, Ryan Arcidiacono
Oklahoma City Thunder
ADDED: Justin Jackson, Dario Saric
LOST: Mike Muscala, Darius Bazley
Orlando Magic
ADDED: Patrick Beverley
LOST: Mo Bamba
Philadelphia 76ers
ADDED: Jalen McDaniels
LOST: Matisse Thybulle
Phoenix Suns
ADDED: Kevin Durant, TJ Warren, Darius Bazley
LOST: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnon, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric
Portland Trail Blazers
ADDED: Matisse Thybulle, Cam Reddish, Kevin Knox
LOST: Gary Payton II, Josh Hart, Ryan Arcidiacono
Sacramento Kings
ADDED: Kessler Edwards
LOST: No one
San Antonio Spurs
ADDED: DeVonte’ Graham, Khem Birch
LOST: Josh Richardson, Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
ADDED: Jakob Poeltl
LOST: Khem Birch
Utah Jazz
ADDED: Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones
LOST: Mike Conley Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Washington Wizards
ADDED: No one
LOST: No one