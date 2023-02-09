durant irving
Here Is Every Player Each Team Added And Lost Before The NBA Trade Deadline

After months of chatter and rumors about teams asking the world for players and there seeming to be little traction on trades, the NBA trade deadline finished with a flourish, as some seismic deals sparked a flurry of action leading up to 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

There were mammoth deals, headlined by the Nets blowing it up and sending Kevin Durant to the Suns days after moving Kyrie Irving to Dallas, smaller ones to address depth, and the always popular cap relief maneuvers. It could get hard to track everything that happened in real time, particularly as the trades seemed to come in waves, but we’re here to list out every player on the move, big and small, from every team this week (which is to say, trades like the Rui Hachimura deal aren’t included).

This list also doesn’t include the mind-numbing number of draft picks that changed hands, as second round picks were flying around the league, but is just to note who is on what rosters now.

Atlanta Hawks

ADDED: Saddiq Bey, Garrison Mathews, Bruno Fernando
LOST: Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky

Boston Celtics

ADDED: Mike Muscala
LOST: Justin Jackson

Brooklyn Nets

ADDED: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson
LOST: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris, Kessler Edwards

Chicago Bulls

ADDED: No one
LOST: No one

Charlotte Hornets

ADDED: Reggie Jackson, Svi Mykhailiuk
LOST: Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee

Cleveland Cavaliers

ADDED: No one
LOST: No one

Dallas Mavericks

ADDED: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris
LOST: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith

Denver Nuggets

ADDED: Thomas Bryant
LOST: Bones Hyland, Davon Reed

Detroit Pistons

ADDED: James Wiseman
LOST: Saddiq Bey, Kevin Knox

Golden State Warriors

ADDED: Gary Payton II
LOST: James Wiseman

Houston Rockets

ADDED: Frank Kaminsky, Justin Holiday, John Wall, Danny Green
LOST: Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Bruno Fernando

Indiana Pacers

ADDED: George Hill, Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka
LOST: Goga Bitadze (waived), Terry Taylor (waived)

Los Angeles Clippers

ADDED: Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee
LOST: Luke Kennard, Reggie Jackson, John Wall

Los Angeles Lakers

ADDED: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, Davon Reed
LOST: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones

Memphis Grizzlies

ADDED: Luke Kennard
LOST: Danny Green

Miami Heat

ADDED: No one
LOST: Dewayne Dedmon

Milwaukee Bucks

ADDED: Jae Crowder
LOST: Serge Ibaka, George Hill, Jordan Nwora

Minnesota Timberwolves

ADDED: Mike Conley Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker
LOST: D’Angelo Russell

New Orleans Pelicans

ADDED: Josh Richardson
LOST: DeVonte’ Graham

New York Knicks

ADDED: Josh Hart
LOST: Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, Ryan Arcidiacono

Oklahoma City Thunder

ADDED: Justin Jackson, Dario Saric
LOST: Mike Muscala, Darius Bazley

Orlando Magic

ADDED: Patrick Beverley
LOST: Mo Bamba

Philadelphia 76ers

ADDED: Jalen McDaniels
LOST: Matisse Thybulle

Phoenix Suns

ADDED: Kevin Durant, TJ Warren, Darius Bazley
LOST: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnon, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric

Portland Trail Blazers

ADDED: Matisse Thybulle, Cam Reddish, Kevin Knox
LOST: Gary Payton II, Josh Hart, Ryan Arcidiacono

Sacramento Kings

ADDED: Kessler Edwards
LOST: No one

San Antonio Spurs

ADDED: DeVonte’ Graham, Khem Birch
LOST: Josh Richardson, Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors

ADDED: Jakob Poeltl
LOST: Khem Birch

Utah Jazz

ADDED: Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones
LOST: Mike Conley Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Washington Wizards

ADDED: No one
LOST: No one

