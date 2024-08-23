Sports fans were treated to quite the spectacle during the men’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics. While the result went the way it usually does — the United States won a gold medal — the tournament was a joy, as a number of NBA players participated and gave us high-level hoops the entire time. And when it came to the Americans, their semifinal win over Serbia is one of the very best basketball games you will ever see, while their win in the final against France was an opportunity for Steph Curry to do some absolutely incredible things to get them across the finish line.

It was pretty remarkable to watch, even when the U.S. wasn’t involved and we saw the level that teams from other countries have reached. And on Friday, Netflix teased an upcoming project revolving around the tournament that is coming in 2025. While we don’t know much about it now, Netflix tweeted out a picture of a ball with the international jerseys of LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Franz Wagner, and Victor Wembanyama surrounding it.

“Relive the journey behind the tip off to Olympic glory,” the tweet read. “Coming to Netflix in 2025.”

Back in May, the International Olympic Committee announced it would team up with Netflix for a trio of series revolving around the Paris Olympics. While it’s unclear if the plans for the basketball series have changed at all, in the release, the IOC said, “Olympic Men’s Basketball will give all access to the sport’s promising hopefuls and medal contenders from across the world as they first battle to qualify for Paris 2024 before setting their sights on the Olympic podium. Through a generation of legends, the six-episode series will also explore what has led the game to become such a global, competitive phenomenon.”