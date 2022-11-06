Kyrie Irving is currently serving a suspension handed down by the Brooklyn Nets for his repeated refusal to disavow antisemitism and an antisemitic documentary that he previously shared on his Twitter account — the team’s exact wording was that “he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” While Irving is guaranteed to miss five games, there is no exact date for when he can return.

It begs the question: What would the Nets want to see out of Irving before he is able to get back onto the floor? According to multiple media reports — first by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports and then by Shams Charania of The Athletic — the team presented Irving with a collection of actions he needs to complete, which includes an apology where he condemns the movie, donating money, and going through a number of courses and meetings, which includes a sit-down with Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: – Apologize/condemn movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

As Goodwill noted, Irving would need to show at the meeting that “this type of behavior will not occur again this season.” After he was suspended, Irving offered up an attempt at an apology on his Instagram, but it is worth noting that he said there were parts of the documentary that he agreed with in his statement. Prior to the, the Nets announced that Irving would donate money to the Anti-Defamation League, but in the aftermath of the suspension, the ADL announced it would not accept his money.