Nic Batum Is Headed Back To The Clippers On A 2-Year, $22 Million Deal

Nicolas Batum looked like injuries had sapped much of what he had left in the tank during the end of his time with the Charlotte Hornets, which parted ways with him ahead of the 2020 NBA season. Once the dust settled, Batum signed a 1-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, turned into a reliable piece for them, and signed another 1-year deal at the conclusion of last season.

While Batum hit free agency once again this summer, the Clippers decided to make sure he doesn’t have to go through it again in 2023. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the three-and-D wing who has turned into an important part of the team’s rotation will return to Los Angles on a 2-year contract that will pay him $22 million.

Free agent forward Nicolas Batum has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $22 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/Fu5tq3vRpc — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Batum has carved out a role in the team’s starting line, and his ability to hit catch-and-shoot threes on one end while providing stingy defense on the other has made him a snug fit alongside Paul George and, when he’s been healthy, Kawhi Leonard. For a team with championship aspirations next year, keeping Batum around was assuredly a priority.

Batum averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game on 46.3/40.0/65.8 shooting splits last season with the Clippers.