Nike’s ‘So Win’ Campaign Was One Of The Super Bowl’s Best Commercials

The Super Bowl has become the launching pad for new ad campaigns, as brands have begun creating increasingly elaborate commercials with A-list celebrities and over-the-top budgets (that, at this point, often make little to no sense).

Nike went in a different direction with their first Super Bowl ad campaign in nearly 30 years, as the sneaker and apparel giant had a Super Bowl commercial for the first time since 1998 and used it to focus on women’s sports with a new campaign called “So Win.” The ad, narrated by Grammy-winner Doechii, features the biggest women’s sports stars from Nike’s roster, including Jordan Chiles, Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Sha’Carri Richardson, A’ja Wilson, and Sophia Wilson.

The voiceover highlights the double standards placed on female athletes and all of the things they’re told not to do — be confident, dominate, put yourself first, flex, be emotional, etc. — and flips it to inspire them to do all of those things. Nike has long been among the best in the sports space at creating ad campaigns and on a night where every brand is competing to stand out from the rest of the Super Bowl crowd, they managed to do so by keeping focus on their athletes and a strong message rather than trying to shoehorn a movie star into things.