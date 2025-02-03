Doechii Is Just The Third Woman To Win The Grammy For Best Rap Album

Doechii shed tears, shouted out Cardi B and Lauryn Hill, and got her mic cut off for cussing in her acceptance speech for the Best Rap Album of 2024 at the 67th Grammy Awards for her debut mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. Doechii’s win makes her just the third Black woman since the award’s inception in 1989 to win Best Rap Album, following Cardi B in 2019 and Lauryn Hill in 1999. The best part? She was presented the award by none other than Cardi B. Thankfully, it didn’t take 20 years for her to follow Cardi’s historic win, suggesting a hopeful future for the awards show.

The Tampa-bred artist acknowledged that she might not be the most well-known artist in the field, which included The Auditorium Vol. 1 by Common & Pete Rock, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) by Eminem, We Don’t Trust You by Future & Metro Boomin, and Might Delete Later by J. Cole. But she used the opportunity to share her testimony, holding herself up as an example for young Black girls to reach for their dreams — no matter how unlikely they might be. “I know there’s some black girl, so many black women watching me right now,” she said. “And I wanna tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you.”

Alligator Bites was part of a huge breakout year for Doechii, driven by the success of powerful performances of songs like “Denial Is A River” and standout raps on “Boom Bap.”

You can check out the rest of the Grammy winners here.