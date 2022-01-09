The Nuggets Are Reportedly Trading Bol Bol To The Pistons

The Denver Nuggets are a team looking to win now, as their window to compete is the present given the presence of the reigning league MVP, Nikola Jokic, who is playing arguably better basketball this season, almost single-handedly keeping Denver in the playoff race out West despite the absences of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

As such, the Nuggets are in need of reinforcements now who can help them try to win games until Murray is able to return, with Porter Jr. likely done for the season. DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly on his way to Denver after a stint on a pair of 10-days in Milwaukee, and on Sunday word broke from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Denver was acquiring veteran guard Rodney McGruder from the Pistons along with a future second-round pick via the Nets for Bol Bol, the intriguing youngster who, at this moment, simply does not fit the Nuggets timeline.

Nuggets are acquiring a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn in Bol deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/T2ODjTNErm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2022

This likely will be the best chance for Bol to get on the court more and try and show he is an NBA player, as Detroit will have more incentive to give him some burn and hope they’re trading for a diamond in the rough here. For Denver, they simply need bodies, particularly in the backcourt, and McGruder is an insurance policy for Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, and Facu Campazzo, should any of them miss time.