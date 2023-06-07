How One Possession Highlighted Why The Aces Are So Hard To Stop

In the first of a two-game series that served as a rematch of the 2022 WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces took home the W over the Connecticut Sun and continued their undefeated start to the season.

They’re still figuring out how to best implement Candace Parker into the offense and Kelsey Plum is in a shooting slump from deep. Riquna Williams, a vital part of last season’s title team, has yet to play this season. The Aces have gone through a few turbulent quarters of late while parsing through some of the growing pains of making major changes, and despite all of that, they’re still undefeated.

Vegas has the best offense in the league. It has the best defense in the league. It has the best net rating in the league. While it’s early in the season and the sample size is small, it’s been clear both in watching this team play and in parsing the numbers that the reigning champs are the best squad in the W.

“We’re not playing our best basketball offensively yet, and we’re scoring 90 points on off nights,” Becky Hammon said after the win over Connecticut.

Las Vegas felt borderline unstoppable much of last season, and with its roster additions and internal growth, it found a way to get even better. The ultimate wrinkle showed up in the waning minutes against the Sun, as the Aces went small, subbing in veteran wing Alysha Clark alongside the starters for Parker. For reference, in 24 minutes of play this season, that 5-player lineup — Clark, Plum, Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young — has a remarkably high 115.1 offensive rating.

Let’s look at the team’s final halfcourt possession against Connecticut, which is a glimpse into why Vegas is so hard to stop.

Off a dead ball, the Aces set a pin-down for Plum to get the ball above the arc and Clark wheels out to the corner with Wilson and Gray set up in the far corner. The defense is occupied on the weak side — Plum has the ball and is a dynamite downhill creator, Young can attack and drive and is shooting 51.7 percent from deep on high volume, and Clark is a career 39 percent three-point shooter.