Not too long ago, Draymond Green was proclaiming himself the leader of The New Media, who would change the way the game is discussed on TV and celebrate the game. This weekend at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, Green has been a fixture on TNT’s broadcasts but he spent much of his time decrying the state of not just the All-Star Game but NBA basketball as a whole — seemingly fully morphing into the type of former player analyst he once hated (and somehow did so while still being an active player).

At All-Star media day, Green called the current style of play in the NBA “boring” and saying it lacked substance because it’s just about who can run faster and hit more threes. The comments certainly aren’t unique, as there has been a lot of focus on the rate of three-pointers taken in the NBA now as a problem for the league.

Older and former players have been particularly vocal about the three-point issue (some for a long time), but Oscar Robertson isn’t among them. The Hall of Famer got asked about Green’s comments on Sirius XM NBA Radio on Sunday and took some jabs at Draymond in response.

“Who cares what Draymond says? It doesn’t mean anything,” Robertson said. “This is what I mean, one guy can say this, another guy can say that, the game is what it is. Either people like the game or they don’t, and I think people enjoy the game, especially if their team can win. And if you look at the basketball, it might be boring to him because if he’s not passing the ball to Curry, what is he doing? I mean, not to single that out because I think he knows how to play basketball, but he’s passing to Curry more than anyone I’ve ever seen in basketball. So it might be boring to him at times cause maybe to him at times because he’s not shooting a lot, he’s not guarding a lot, so it gets boring.”

I did not expect to see The Big O torching Draymond Green at All-Star Weekend, but he seems as tired of the “the game is bad now” takes as anyone — possibly because he’s seen those arguments take so many different shapes over the years.