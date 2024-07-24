The Pacers Signed Andrew Nembhard To A New 3-Year Extension

The Indiana Pacers were the most surprising team to make a run to the NBA conference finals this year, and unsurprisingly they have spent the summer bringing back key players from that squad. That started by signing Pascal Siakam to a new max deal, and then brought back Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith on long-term deals as well.

That locked up their free agents, and with those three taken care of, Indiana has begun knocking out deals with their extension eligible players. The first to get done is Andrew Nembhard, who has quickly established himself as a key two-way force in the backcourt for the Pacers in his first two years in the league, with Indiana locking him up for the next three years on a deal worth just shy of $20 million per year.

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard has agreed on a three-year, $59 million contract extension, Todd Ramasar and Jaafar Choufani of @LifeSportsAgncy tell ESPN. Deal is maximum allowable over that term for one of the breakout players of the 2024 NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/N4dKUEX4YN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2024

The deal makes sense on both sides, as Nembhard ensures he locks in his first big payday and avoids getting potentially squeezed in free agency next summer — as we’ve seen happen to a guy like Tyus Jones. The Pacers, meanwhile, lock up a guy who has become a starter for them at a rate that’s a bit below starter average, providing some serious value if he continues to grow into that role. The last deal on the list for the Pacers is backup point guard TJ McConnell, coming off one of the best seasons of his career, as Indiana will hope to keep him around long-term given his production on-court and value in the locker room.

The real question for the Pacers next year will be how good this team really is, with other East contenders loading up around them. Running it back makes sense and they haven’t signed anyone to an overpaid deal, which gives them continued flexibility, but next season figures to be a litmus test for where they truly fall in the East’s hierarchy.