paolo banchero chet holmgren
Getty Image
DimeMag

Paolo Banchero And Chet Holmgren Will Suit Up At Jamal Crawford’s Seattle Pro-Am

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

The top-2 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft are headed to the Pacific Northwest to suit up in a pro-am. Earlier this week, it was announced that Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero will suit up and play in The CrawsOver, the annual basketball pro-am at Seattle Pacific University put on by former NBA player Jamal Crawford.

Banchero has played in The CrawsOver in the past, and it had been announced that he’s on the roster for Real Ballers, which also features Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. But we did get some news on Friday afternoon about another 2022 draft pick and CrawsOver alum showing up this weekend, as Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren will make a surprise appearance.

These two, along with Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves, are all confirmed to be in attendance for this weekend’s slate of games, while Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn played and went for 73 points at The CrawsOver earlier this year.

It’s really cool to see the top-2 picks in the last draft give back to an area in which they have such close ties — Banchero is from Seattle originally while Holmgren played his college ball on the other side of the state at Gonzaga. The pair were slated to play against one another earlier this month at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, but that fell through when the Magic opted to shut down Banchero prior to the game.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×