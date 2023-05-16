doc rivers
Report: The Sixers Fired Doc Rivers After Their Game 7 Loss To The Celtics

The first major domino in the aftermath of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals has fallen. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers have made the decision to part ways with head coach Doc Rivers, marking the end of a three year stint in the City of Brotherly Love.

Wojnarowski laid out the list of potential replacements for Rivers, which includes a number of other big name head coaches who were fired this offseason.

Rivers took over the Sixers after spending seven years with the Los Angeles Clippers. While the team experienced plenty of regular season success, as evidenced by their 154-82 record with him at the helm, Philadelphia was unable to get past the conference semis, which has been a long-standing issue for the franchise. This year, the Sixers found themselves in a golden position to break that streak, as they were up, 3-2, on the Celtics with Game 6 taking place in Philly.

But a late meltdown in that game beget a disaster in Game 7 in which the team was run off the court in Boston. After the game, Rivers was asked about his future, expressing that while he expected to be back in 2023-24, he understood the gravity of the situation.

“Yeah, I think I got two years left,” Rivers said. “No one’s safe in our business, and I get that.”

