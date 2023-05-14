The Boston Celtics are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals thanks to an historically great afternoon by Jayson Tatum. After overcoming an awful start to Game 6 by coming alive down the stretch and carrying the Celtics to a big win in Philadelphia, Tatum exploded for 51 points in Game 7 in Boston to give his team a 112-88 win.

Tatum’s night set a new NBA record for the most points scored in a Game 7, breaking a record Steph Curry set earlier this postseason in a win over the Sacramento Kings. There was nothing that the 76ers could do about the All-NBA wing, who had 25 points at halftime, seemed like he was incapable of missing from three, and repeatedly attacked Joel Embiid in the pick-and-roll with the league MVP having no answer for him.

The record-setting bucket came in the fourth quarter, when he again was checked by Embiid. Tatum had him isolated but decided to just pull up from deep, and his effort didn’t even touch the rim.

JAYSON TATUM HAS 51 POINTS 😱 THE MOST EVER IN A GAME 7. HISTORY. 📺: Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/7CHmfr0GiE — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2023

On the whole, Tatum’s 51 points came on 17-for-28 shooting with a 6-for-10 clip from behind the three-point line. He added in 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and no turnovers in 42 minutes of work. With the win, Boston earned a ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they will play the Miami Heat.