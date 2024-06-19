The Detroit Pistons sent shockwaves through the basketball world last offseason when the team gave veteran coach Monty Williams a 6-year, $78.5 million contract, which at the time was the largest deal a team ever gave a coach. But after one sputtering year and some turnover in the team’s front office, Williams is out of a job.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, part of the overhaul in Detroit will involve a new head coach, as the decision was made to part ways with Williams.

ESPN Sources: After one season, the Detroit Pistons have dismissed coach Monty Williams — who leaves with five years and $65M-plus left on his deal. New President Trajan Langdon will move to make his own coaching hire now. pic.twitter.com/QHKivQS5o2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2024

The decision to fire Monty Williams now was made at the ownership level, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/JoBuIBy0Bo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2024

As Wojnarowski noted, Williams did not plan to coach last year due to his wife’s battle with cancer, but eventually took the job in Detroit after the Pistons gave him such a lucrative deal. A respected head coach for the work he did with both the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, the thought was that Williams would be able to help Detroit’s young core take a step forward.

That ended up not happening, as the Pistons went 14-68 in Williams’ one year at the helm. The roster showed it had a long way to go, while Williams came under criticism for how he handled his job, particularly when it came to dynamic second-year guard Jaden Ivey. The team missed the playoffs for the fifth year in a row, while the 14 wins was the fewest in a season in franchise history.

In addition to Williams, the Pistons mutually agreed to part ways with general manager Troy Weaver this offseason.