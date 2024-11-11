There is no team that has more celebrities attend their games than the Lakers (the Knicks being a close second), as the courtside seats at L.A. games often go a few rows deep with stars from the world of entertainment. There are the regulars like Jack Nicholson and Denzel Washington, but on any given night you might find an actor from your favorite TV show or movie watching the Lakers play.

That happened to Toronto wing RJ Barrett on Sunday night as the Raptors made their annual trek to Los Angeles. After finishing through contact for an and-1, Barrett turned to the crowd in the corner to celebrate only to find himself face-to-face with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for playing Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones. Barrett realized this mid-celebration and did a literal double take, turned back to Coster-Waldau, pointed, and blurted out “Game of Thrones!” at him before turning around and walking to the free throw line.

It’s a very funny thing to happen in the middle of an NBA game, but also, that’s exactly how I would react if I turned around and was suddenly face-to-face with the guy that played Jaime Lannister. I feel like this is far from the first time someone has pointed at Coster-Waldau and just yelled “Game of Thrones!” at him, as that is by far the role he’s best known for.