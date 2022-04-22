The Boston Celtics hold a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, and in Game 3, it appears they are going to add some reinforcements. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, starting center Robert Williams will play for the first time since undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus in his knee last month.

Barring a setback, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III intends to return in limited minutes for Game 3 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. If those minutes go smoothly, the expectation is that he’ll resume a significant minutes load for Game 4 on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2022

Williams suffered the injury on March 27 during a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and missed the team’s final seven games during the regular season as a result. He underwent surgery shortly after and was given a 4-6 week timetable to return to action, and it was unclear if he’d be able to play in the series against the Nets or if he’d have to wait for a potential matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks or Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, if the team made it that far.

Prior to his injury, Williams transformed himself into an invaluable member of the Celtics’ rotation and one of the most fearsome defensive centers in all of basketball. Williams set career-best marks in just about every metric, as he started all 61 games in which he appeared and averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game.

Game 3 between the Celtics and Nets will take place on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.