France’s Coach Denied Rudy Gobert’s Claim He Had Finger Surgery Before Getting Benched Against Canada

The French are headed to the semifinals in the men’s Olympic basketball tournament. The hosts this summer, France did not look particularly convincing in group play to set up a battle with one of the favorites to win the whole thing, Canada, to start the knockout rounds. But something clicked, and the team looked much better in its quarterfinal matchup en route to an 82-73 win.

One of the big changes the team made heading into the game against Canada involved its starting lineup, as veteran big man Rudy Gobert got moved to the bench for former Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele. It seemed like a terrific gamble — Gobert played just three minutes, while Yabusele had a team-high 22 points — but as it turns out, this was necessary, as Gobert told reporters after the game that he suffered a finger injury two days prior that forced him to get surgery on Monday.

Well, kinda. According to French coach Vincent Collet, Gobert did not have surgery, and instead, he just got an MRI.

Gobert got 3:41 of action off the bench, did not attempt a shot, and only pulled in one rebound. It’ll be interesting to hear what exactly is going on here down the road, but for now, the French may have more important things to focus on, like their semifinal matchup against defending World Cup winners Germany.

