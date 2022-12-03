The Los Angeles Lakers are in Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Friday night. At one point during their game, Russell Westbrook did an admirable impersonation of Brooklyn Nets fans during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he very loudly tried to count up to 10 while Giannis Antetokounmpo shot a free throw.

You might recall that Nets fans made a huge deal out of how long it takes Antetokounmpo to shoot from the charity stripe, as the entire Barclays Center would get into it in an effort to get into the multi-time league MVP’s head. Well, Westbrook wasn’t exactly trying to do that — Antetokounmpo shot a free throw and missed, but the referee let him shoot it again because Westbrook quickly stood up.

This did not sit well with Westbrook, who then started making a big deal out of how long it takes Antetokounmpo to shoot. His error appears to be that he decided to take a “1,001, 1,002…” approach instead of just counting, because Antetokounmpo was able to get his shot up right as Westbrook finished saying “1,008.”

This ultimately ended up being nothing more than a pretty funny moment involving Russell Westbrook, but I suppose it is also a lesson to opposing fans, who now know that Antetokounmpo gets his free throws off more quickly than he used to.