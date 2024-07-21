shams-biden-top
Many NBA Fans Learned Joe Biden Was Dropping His Re-Election Campaign From Shams Charania

While the NBA offseason has slowed to a crawl when it comes to major news breaking, many NBA fans still have notifications set for the league’s two biggest newsbreakers — Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania — just in case there is a sudden trade involving Lauri Markkanen, Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine, or any of the other stars still on the block.

Given their immense platforms, we don’t often see Shams or Woj post much in the way of non-NBA news, but there are exceptions. Woj will retweet big sports news from ESPN’s other reporters and occasionally will fire off some tweets about his beloved Bonnies. Shams, meanwhile, will sometimes just tweet out news from other sports (he’s dipped a toe into the NFL Draft on a few occasions) and politics. A few years ago, many NBA fans learned that Donald Trump had contract COVID-19 because of a Shams tweet, and on Sunday a similar phenomenon happened when Shams tweeted out that Joe Biden was dropping his re-election campaign.

Shams, of course, did not actually break this news, but he did get his tweet off damn near simultaneously to the president’s own tweet.

As such, an awful lot of people learned the news because of Shams, not the president’s own tweet, leading to “Shams” trending on Twitter as folks were in disbelief that they learned ground-shaking political news via an NBA insider.

