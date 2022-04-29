The Philadelphia 76ers will not be the first team to lose a series despite taking a 3-0 lead. The team went north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday evening, and thanks to a dominant performance in the second half, Philly picked up a dominant 132-97 Game 6 win to move on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Neither team was able to get a whole lot of breathing room in the first half. While the Sixers led by five at the end of the first and one at the end of the second, the Raptors always seemed to have an answer — after Joel Embiid scored at the start of the second quarter to open up a 7-point lead, Toronto ripped off an 11-0 run to take the lead.

Part of the reason they had an answer throughout the first was their ability to maul Philly on the offensive glass. Toronto pulled in 10 offensive boards in the first half, and a rather surprising 1-2 punch made the Sixers pay. Siakam had 18 points, five boards, three assists, and a pair of steals at the break, while Chris Boucher came off the bench and went for 19 points and nine rebounds in the first half.

CHRIS 👏 BOUCHER 👏 19 PTS | 8 REB pic.twitter.com/GGstYECjS0 — x – Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 29, 2022

Pascal Siakam up to 16 points in the second quarter 🔥#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/efsAIgaRRd — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

The Sixers relied heavily on Embiid, who gave them 16 first-half points, and got a good first half from James Harden, who gave them 12 points and eight assists. Add in that Danny Green hit four of the team’s seven triples in the half and Philadelphia looked like it did not have a hangover from its tough Game 5 loss.

Harden hard to the rack! Game 6 underway on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/e8TIPyWnsP — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2022

Out of the break, the Sixers started to pour it on. The team ripped off a 15-0 run at one point early in the third quarter and led by as many as 23 points in the quarter.

That James Harden stepback. 22-3 @sixers run on NBA TV.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/pIgeibs49L — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

Harden, in particular, looked like the guy worthy of the bounty the Sixers paid at the trade deadline. The former league MVP generated 18 of the Sixers’ 37 third-quarter points, whether it was due to his scoring or his ability to set up his teammates.

No-Look Corner Kickout from James Harden Basketball Savant pic.twitter.com/BHqJQcw7Ni — Jackson Lloyd (@JacksonLloydNBA) April 29, 2022

The fourth quarter was merely a march towards the inevitable, and by the time it ended, Philly outscored Toronto in the second half, 70-36. Embiid led the way with 33 points and 10 rebounds, while Harden likewise had a double-double, going for 22 points and 15 assists with six rebounds. Maxey pitched in 25 points and eight assists, Tobias Harris had 19 points and 11 boards, and Green had 12 points, all off of threes. For Toronto, Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds; Siakam stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, and three steals; Trent had 19; and Scottie Barnes had 18 with seven rebounds and three assists.

With the win, Philadelphia punched their ticket to the second round for a matchup with the Miami Heat, which are led by former Sixer Jimmy Butler. The two teams split their season series with two wins each.