The NBA only had two games on Thursday night, with the marquee attraction being the first game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers since their blockbuster trade at the deadline sent James Harden to Philly and Ben Simmons to Brooklyn. Simmons is still not playing for the Nets, but joined the team for their trip to his old home and even got in on pregame warmups, to the expected chorus of boos.

Ben Simmons takes the court in Philly He's expected to join the Nets on the bench tonight on TNT pic.twitter.com/HxQIsso6fD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 11, 2022

So much of the focus was on Simmons at the start, but it quickly became an enthralling first quarter, with Brooklyn scorching out of the gates, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, while Joel Embiid was extremely aggressive to start. The playoff atmosphere was apparent and tensions were high early on, making for some exceptional drama, as Embiid and Durant got into it after Embiid drew a foul after bulldozing through KD in the post.

KD and Embiid going at it 🍿 pic.twitter.com/kicLbz1Ubw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 11, 2022

However, while Embiid showed up early, no one else on the Sixers did as Brooklyn jumped on them early and never relented, running out to a 21-point halftime lead and, ultimately, a 129-100 victory. Durant was nothing short of sensational, scoring 25 points and adding 14 rebounds and seven assists, as he was unstoppable inside and out, leaving his lasting mark with an early dunk in transition and later a crossover that shook Tobias Harris off the screen to create a wide open three.

KD throws down an early slam 😤 pic.twitter.com/cAgrXZ35L4 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 11, 2022

This crossover by KD 😳 pic.twitter.com/iFccWwrvfN — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 11, 2022

Kyrie Irving added 22 points in 30 minutes of play, with most of those coming in the first half as he seemed to relish the opportunity to take it to James Harden and the Sixers.

"They live for moments and games like this." KD & Kyrie have been COOKING so far 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1REqiiQrL9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 11, 2022

Embiid started strong, doing his part with an early parade to the free throw line, but as the margin grew and Harden struggled mightily to get it going (as did Tyrese Maxey and just about everyone else on the Sixers), it quickly got away from Philly. Embiid finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, but saw Harden only add 11 points and Maxey score just four as the Sixers’ starting backcourt was a combined 5-for-24 from the field.