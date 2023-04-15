The Sixers Caught Fire From Three To Take Game 1 Over The Nets

After a delightfully entertaining Play-In Tournament, the 2023 NBA Playoffs began for real on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia, where the 76ers played host to the Brooklyn Nets in the East’s 3-6 matchup.

Early on it was clear that the Nets’ plan was to make everyone but the MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid beat them, as they sent hard doubles at Embiid every time he touched the ball early in the game. The goal was to make Embiid make the right read and make the other Sixers knock down shots, and Embiid and the supporting cast were happy to oblige all night. Embiid would eventually get rolling, finishing the game with 26 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, but he was patient in getting his, happy to move the ball along once the double team arrived and let the Sixers take advantage of a Nets defense in rotation.

That is only effective if other guys are hitting shots, and after being a fairly pedestrian three-point shooting team in the regular season, the Sixers caught fire in the opener. Philadelphia knocked down 21-of-43 three-point attempts on the night, with six different Sixers hitting multiple threes in the game. Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey were a combined 6-of-8 from deep, while James Harden led the way with a 7-of-13 night from beyond the arc, as he put up 23 points alongside 13 assists, picking apart the Brooklyn defense from the perimeter with 17 of those points coming in the first half.

James Harden was in his element in the 1H on ESPN 👏 17 PTS (5-7 3PM) | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/fMDMW3GIZk — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2023

On the other side, Mikal Bridges was doing his part to keep the Nets in the game, scoring 23 in the first half on his way to a 30-point night as he continues to shine in a lead role in Brooklyn.

Mikal Bridges is HOOPING in Game 1. He's got 23 points at halftime on ESPN 😳 pic.twitter.com/dTHVDRywb5 — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2023

After taking an 11-point lead into halftime, the third quarter saw more of the same, with the Sixers offense relying on the three-point barrage to keep the Nets at arm’s length, as they fought valiantly to stay in touch. However, in the fourth quarter the floodgates opened a bit thanks to a 10-0 Philly run, that saw Paul Reed get involved (11 points off the bench) to push the lead out to 20.

Paul Reed with some hustle and flare! 10-0 76ers run on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VhFobvj1NP — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2023

Brooklyn wouldn’t completely fold, but they just did not have the firepower to keep up with Philly, particularly given the Sixers’ dominance on the offensive boards — 14 for Philly, 5 for Brooklyn — that gave them a number of second chance opportunities. When coupled with 19 Nets turnovers to just eight from the Sixers, Philadelphia ultimately put up 19 more shot attempts than Brooklyn did on the night, which is just too big of a difference for any team to overcome, even with the Nets boasting a strong field goal (55.7) and three-point percentage (44.8). In the end, the Sixers cruised to a 121-101 win, easing their way into the playoffs with a relatively low-stress win.