The Golden State Warriors appeared to be in cruise control during their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, as the team was up by 20 points late in the third quarter when Mavs guard McKinley Wright IV attempted to drive to the rim. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Wright was met by Steph Curry, which led to the two players banging knees and Curry looking like he was in some serious pain.

Curry ended up getting called for a foul on the play, and after it happened, the former league MVP hobbled off the court and into the stands. He eventually made his way over to the Warriors bench and, after getting examined on the sideline, went into the locker room, where he took some time to point out that he was having some trouble with his left knee.

Steph Curry headed back to the locker room after bumping knees with McKinley Wright IV. pic.twitter.com/rjcVIcepW3 — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2023

Curry was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game. It goes without saying, but for a Warriors team that is in a battle to remain afloat in the Western Conference, losing Curry for any period of time would be a gigantic problem. Entering Saturday night’s game, Golden State sat at 26-26, which put them in 10th place in the West and only a half game up on the Portland Trail Blazers in 11th.

We’ll keep you posted as more information becomes available on Curry’s injury.