It’s not easy being a Carolina Panthers fan right now. The franchise is in one of the worst spots you can be in, having traded a bunch of picks to move up to take a quarterback at No. 1 and having that QB not working out. Bryce Young’s struggles in his second season led to him getting benched for Andy Dalton, who got benched at the end of their most recent blowout loss to the Commanders to get Young some reps. All the while, the Chicago Bears are thriving thanks in large part to players they drafted (most notably Caleb Williams) with all the picks Carolina sent them to move up and take Young.

There isn’t a clear path for the Panthers to get out of the hole they’ve dug themselves, and that means at least another year or two near the bottom of the NFL until they can restock their roster with high-end talent. That’s a really tough spot to be in as a fan, but there are still plenty of Carolina diehards that are trying their best to stick with the team through a truly lean spot in their franchise history.

One of those is Stephen Curry, as the North Carolina native rides for his Panthers through thick and thin, and on Monday night the Warriors star joined Scott Van Pelt for an interview at halftime of Monday Night Football ahead of the start of the NBA season. At the end of their discussion, Steph had to shout out his beloved Panthers, which Van Pelt could only respond to with “good luck with that” which caused Steph to absolutely lose it laughing.

Scott Van Pelt: Always great to visit with you, Steph. And stay well until the next time. Steph Curry: Absolutely. Go Panthers. SVP: Good luck with that. pic.twitter.com/visT83cnht — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 22, 2024

It was a great response from SVP, who is as good as it gets with athlete interviews, and clearly was not what Steph was expecting to hear after a “Go Panthers!” but was, really, the only thing you can say. The good news for Steph is, now that the Warriors season is about to get going he’ll have plenty to focus on at work to distract him from his Panthers struggles.