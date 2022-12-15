steph-top.jpg
DimeMag

Stephen Curry Left Warriors-Pacers With An Apparent Shoulder Injury

Stephen Curry has been playing at an MVP level to start the 2022-23 season, serving as the biggest reason the Warriors have been able to tread water at 14-14 despite significant struggles from their bench unit all year.

That was the case again on Wednesday in Indiana, as Curry had 27 first half points, matching the contributions of the entire rest of the Warriors team, as they trailed the Pacers by 20 at the half. Golden State mounted a comeback in the third quarter to cut the deficit to single-digits, but during that run, they saw Curry leave the game in pain, grabbing at his left shoulder after reaching in to try and get a steal.

You can see Curry get his hand on the ball and immediately pull it away, reaching for that left shoulder after he felt something go wrong. He would try to shake it out on his way back down the court, but the Warriors called timeout and he left for the locker room with two members of the Warriors medical staff.

Curry is averaging 29.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game this season on 49.7/43.2/91.1 shooting splits, and any extended absence for him would be a massive blow for a Warriors team fighting to stay in the hunt for a top-6 seed in the West — currently 1.5 games back of sixth in 10th.

UPDATE: Curry would not return with what was simply ruled a “left shoulder” injury by the Warriors, with updates certainly to come after further testing on Thursday.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2022 That You Might Have Missed
by: Uproxx authors
SZA’s ‘SOS’ Is A Heartbreaking Reminder That Our Fears Never Go Away
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×