Steph Curry Left Warriors-Clippers With A Sprained Ankle After Rolling It Twice

The Golden State Warriors got off to a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign, winning their first two games in blowout fashion over the Blazers and Jazz. After taking advantage of the two worst teams in the West, a bit of a stiffer test arrived on Sunday when the Clippers came up to San Francisco, and the two teams battled in a tight game throughout.

However, the outcome of Sunday night’s game became the secondary story for the Warriors, as win or lose, the concern was all about the health of Stephen Curry. The former MVP rolled his left ankle in the third quarter and exited for the bench, spending the next few minutes trying to stretch it out.

He would eventually deem himself alright to continue and checked in early in the fourth quarter, but lasted just one possession before he aggravated his injury, rolling his left ankle again on offense and immediately hobbling off the court and into the locker room.

Curry was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the night with a sprained left ankle, per the Warriors, and Warriors fans will wait for the official diagnosis after an MRI on Monday to determine how bad of a sprain it is and how long it will take for Curry to return. Ankle injuries are not new for Curry, as he has dealt with various ankle issues throughout his career, including missing time late last year with a sprained right ankle.

The Warriors will almost assuredly be cautious with their star’s health this early in the season and try to wait to bring him back until there’s minimal risk of aggravating his ankle, and without Curry the pressure shifts to the Warriors depth to step up and assume larger roles to keep them afloat in the competitive West early in the year until he can return.

