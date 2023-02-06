Kyrie Irving is headed to the Dallas Mavericks. According to multiple media reports, Irving’s time with the Brooklyn Nets came to an end on Sunday when the team agreed to a deal with the Mavs that will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a few future picks to New York for the mercurial guard.

Dallas was viewed as a potential suitor for Irving, as the team has been desperate to give Luka Doncic a co-star for years. And on Sunday evening, we learned what two other teams with aspirations of acquiring Irving were willing to move, thanks to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. In an appearance on NBA TV, Haynes revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers were, indeed, willing to move on from their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, although it is unclear if there were any protections or what other players would be on the move.

But the bombshell came by way of the Phoenix Suns. According to Haynes, Phoenix were willing to move Chris Paul and Jae Crowder, along with draft capital, to bring Irving on board.

Sources: Brooklyn Nets received Los Angeles Lakers’ proposal that did include team’s two first-round picks (2027, 2029) and Phoenix Suns’ offer of Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and unspecified picks: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/cJuABbaYGy — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2023

Being willing to part with Paul is a gigantic concession for the Suns, and it will be fascinating to see if the team ultimately tries to move Paul before the deadline on Thursday or if he was only on the table because Irving was available.