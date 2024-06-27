The explosion of podcasts being hosted by current and former NBA players has provided an incredible platform for guys to tell stories from their time in the league, but there is no podcast that produces funnier stories than Jeff Teague’s “Club 520 Podcast.”

That is largely because Teague, unlike many former players, isn’t using his podcast to push his legacy and is more comfortable than most to laugh at himself and things that happened to him — and to tell funny stories about teammates. That extends to the guests he has on, as they’re willing to look back on some of their most embarrassing moments in the league and laugh, because Teague will go story for story with you about times he got cooked too.

Teague’s former teammate in Minnesota, Taj Gibson, had one such story about playing against the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young while a member of the New York Knicks. Gibson recalls insisting to Tom Thibodeau and his teammates that he didn’t need help with a double team when he got switched onto Trae Young, and immediately got dropped by the All-Star guard.

The best part is Taj saying after he looked at Thibs like “where’s my double team?!” and explaining the Madison Square Garden crowd will have you feeling younger than you actually are.