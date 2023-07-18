Please Enjoy Jeff Teague Talking About The Time KG Barked At Him During A Game

Jeff Teague had a very solid 11-year career in the NBA, spending most of his time with the Atlanta Hawks before stops in Indiana, Minnesota, Boston, and Milwaukee (where he got a ring as part of the 2021 title team).

While in the league, Teague was not known much as a talker, as he was usually pretty quiet and didn’t tend to talk a lot in the media — I covered Jeff for 5 years in Atlanta and he was usually happier to talk about wrestling than he was basketball. As such, I would not have figured he would enter the podcasting space and be one of the best at it, but that has been exactly what has happened since retiring.

Teague’s Club 520 Podcast has become a viral sensation as clips of Teague telling incredible stories from his time in the league get passed around TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. What makes Teague’s podcast so funny is that he doesn’t use it to try and make his career seem better than it was, instead he actually tends to make himself out to be far worse than he really was. He’s constantly telling stories about run-ins he’s had with stars talking shit to him, including a hilarious story at the end of their episode with Glen Robinson III about Kevin Garnett following him into the tunnel after he airballed a game-winner — and then later got on all fours and barked at him during a game.

Jeff Teague just dropped another classic😂 pic.twitter.com/pQdndZtg3I — Lex Diamond 💎 (@aplaymkr) July 18, 2023

Teague’s ability to laugh at himself is quite rare for a professional athlete, and I really do love how so many of his stories, even that start off about his best moments, tend to be followed up with him talking about how he very quickly messed up or was terrified in the moment. In this one, it starts as him talking about his favorite dunk coming against Ray Allen and the Celtics, only for him to ruin it at the end of the game by pulling up for a game-winner that missed everything.