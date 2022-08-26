Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested on Thursday at the Miami airport on a “fugitive warrant” from the state of Texas, per the Miami Herald.

Prince, 28, who recently signed a two-year $16 contract extension with the Timberwolves, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday evening. What charge he’s wanted on in Texas remains unknown. It was also unclear if he had retained a defense attorney.

Prince, who is from San Antonio, Texas and went to school in Waco at Baylor, is coming off of his first season in Minnesota after stints in Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Cleveland. According to Andy Slater the warrant from Texas is for drug charges, although there are not specifics known about those charges.

SLATER SCOOP: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince was arrested on a fugitive warrant this evening at Miami International Airport, multiple sources tell me. The warrant is from Texas regarding “dangerous drugs,” I’m told. pic.twitter.com/i7jtHyXDVu — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 26, 2022

Prince is supposed to head into his seventh season in the NBA when training camp starts next month, but now his presence on the Wolves roster for the start of the season has to be in at least some doubt as he faces upcoming legal troubles. Once details emerge about the charges he faces in Texas, we should also get a better understanding about what kind of punishment he faces from both the legal system and from the league.

The Timberwolves released a brief statement on Thursday night that they are aware of the situation and are, like everyone else, trying to gather more information.