taurean prince
DimeMag

Report: Taurean Prince Will Remain In Minnesota On A 2-Year Deal Worth $16 Million

The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up Taurean Prince prior to the 2021-22 season in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The well-traveled forward provided a steady hand and some consistent three-point shooting off of the team’s bench en route to a playoff berth last season, and as a result, the team and player have come to terms on a deal that will keep him in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for the next few seasons.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Prince and the Timberwolves came to terms on a two-year contract extension that will pay him $16 million over the life of the deal.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic confirmed the deal and added that the second year is nonguaranteed.

Prince has bounced around a bit since going in the lottery in the 2016 NBA Draft, suiting up for the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Cavaliers, and Timberwolves. This past season was the first time since he was a rookie that Prince was on a team that played in the playoffs.

Prince appeared in 69 games last season for Minnesota with eight of them coming in a starting role. He averaged 7.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game while connecting on 37.6 percent of his attempts from behind the three-point line.

