The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years after pulling off the biggest Game 7 comeback in NBA history, erasing a 15-point halftime deficit (and 20-point second half deficit) to take down the defending champs at home in a 98-90 win.

Early on, the Wolves were once again looking very active defensively, picking up where they left off on that end in Game 6, and while neither team was shooting it well, Minnesota was able to get to the rim and take a small advantage.

Jaden McDaniels with the SWAT & and-1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CIIutBLca2 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 20, 2024

Denver would start to get going as Nikola Jokic looked to get his teammates involved early as Minnesota continued their approach from Game 6 of doubling him. Most importantly, Jamal Murray started to find his shooting stroke, hitting three from downtown in the first quarter as he racked up 13 points to give Denver a 5-point lead after 12 minutes.

Jokic draws 2… fires the no-look to KCP for 3! Wolves-Nuggets | Game 7 on TNT#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/bkmbFs9gux — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2024

Jamal Murray drills back-to-back 3s to close the 1st quarter 🎯 Nuggets lead the Wolves 24-19 after 1 on TNT pic.twitter.com/QmzdUR5XVG — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2024

The Nuggets onslaught continued to start the second, pushing the lead out to 11 and forcing a Wolves timeout two minutes in as their offense was struggling mightily with Denver’s doubling at the point, with crisp rotations behind it.

Outstanding defense from the Nuggets. They do a job showing two to the ball on the Conely-Gobert PnR, with the weakside tagging the roll. Then they rotate out of it, blitz Ant and Jackson gives a good contest. pic.twitter.com/xbtT114HTn — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) May 20, 2024

The lead would grow to as many as 13, but Minnesota started to settle in as the game slowed to a crawl thanks to foul trouble for the Nuggets. Denver’s strategy of switching smalls onto Rudy Gobert worked to gum up the Wolves offensively for a bit, but Gobert picked up three quick fouls on Denver guards and got Minnesota into the bonus with more than 8 minutes left in the second quarter. As quickly as the lead got down to five, the Nuggets pushed it back to 14 thanks to a flurry from Murray, as he looked significantly better than he did in Game 6.

Karl-Anthony Towns did his best to keep Minnesota within reach, scoring 13 in the half, as he and Jaden McDaniels (10 points) were just about the only Wolves to show up for the first 24 minutes.

KAT rips off 5 straight points… he's 5-for-6 from the field! Wolves-Nuggets 2Q action on TNT#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/nIg8ia36vj — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2024

By halftime, Denver had extended their lead to a game-high 15 thanks to one last flurry to close the second and there were some big adjustments needed from Minnesota to get back into the game.

Christian Braun BLOCK… Jamal Murray BUCKET! Nuggets lead the Timberwolves 53-38 at the break. pic.twitter.com/fLxSjYRvfU — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2024

The Nuggets would open up a 20-point advantage early in the third, as the onslaught continued on both ends of the floor. But with the game looking like it would get put to bed early, Minnesota finally got the big run they needed, cutting the deficit to just one going into the fourth quarter.