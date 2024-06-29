WWE made its way to Madison Square Garden on Friday night for SmackDown, and unsurprisingly, the promotion was able to get a celebrity to sit ringside. This time, it was none other than New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who is able to generate WWE-level pops at the Garden and managed to get one when he showed up on camera.

Jalen Brunson is at The Garden for WWE SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/DBp8ef1s8s — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) June 29, 2024

As it turns out, people at Madison Square Garden like the best player on the Knicks! Anyway, fast-forward to a little later in the evening, when Logan Paul participated in a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match against LA Knight and Santos Escobar. In one of the better examples of knowing your audience to get heat I’ve ever seen, Paul was joined by Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who went up to Brunson and stared him down.

Towards the end of the match, Paul instructed Haliburton to go grab brass knuckles for him, only Brunson decided to intervene and distract Haliburton from handing them off.

This opened up a window for Escobar to take out Paul, and in the ensuing chaos, LA Knight was able to pin Paul and earn a spot in the ladder match. Well, Paul did not take this especially well, so he and Haliburton (who was still wearing the brass knuckles) tried to corner LA Knight.

Brunson was able to make the save once again, this time after grabbing a steel chair to fend them off.

Adam Silver I hope you are watching this and give a Hali vs. Brunson steel cage match at SummerSlam your full blessing.