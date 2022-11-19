tyrese maxey ankle
Tyrese Maxey Left Sixers-Bucks After Rolling His Ankle And Will Undergo An MRI

The Philadelphia 76ers entered Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks without one member of the team’s starting backcourt, as James Harden has not played since the beginning of November due to a strained foot. By the time the team entered the locker room for halftime, it was announced that they lost their other starter to injury, too.

Tyrese Maxey, who was the team’s most productive player in the first half against Milwaukee, stepped on Bucks guard Jevon Carter’s foot while trying to get a shot up through contact. While he was able to head to the free throw line, Maxey rolled his ankle and needed to leave the game.

It did not take long for concerning reports to start rolling in. Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN brought word that Maxey would not be able to return to the game, while Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Maxey will need to undergo an MRI on his foot to figure out the extent of the injury.

If there is a silver lining, it is that Maxey got an x-ray on his foot and received the all clear.

Still, for a team that entered Friday with a 7-7 record, losing Maxey for any period of time — particularly while Harden is sidelined — would be a gigantic blow.

