The stars of the 2024 Olympics for the USA women’s basketball team so far have been A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, as the two former MVPs have dominated opponents inside and kept Team USA afloat despite some shaky shooting performances.

On Sunday against Germany, it looked like those two would again have to carry the scoring load against Germany, as they both hit double figures in the first half to erase a 4-point deficit after the first quarter to push Team USA ahead by 12 at the half. However, coming out for the third quarter, USA coach Cheryl Reeve decided to lean on her bench unit more and got rewarded in a big way, as the American reserves went to work extending their lead.

Leading the bench was Aces guard Jackie Young, who led all scorers with 19 points, including five three-pointers as she finally pried the lid off the basket from beyond the arc for the Americans — including an incredible buzzer-beater to end the third quarter.

Young wasn’t alone in having a big game off the bench, as her Aces teammate Kelsey Plum helped get the USA offense going with her energy, posting six points and five assists.

Alyssa Thomas also had six points and five assists, while Kahleah Copper (nine points), Sabrina Ionescu (six points, five assists), and Britney Griner (six points) all had positive impacts off the bench.

It was an impressive showing from the Americans, as they flexed their depth against Germany and shook off another rough night offensively from their veteran starting guards, as Diana Taurasi and Chelsea Gray were held scoreless for the second straight game. We’ll see if Reeve decides to make any changes to her starting lineup going into the knockout rounds to try and add a little more scoring pop from the backcourt to Stewart and Wilson (who combined for 27 against Germany, but were not needed in the fourth quarter).

In any case, Team USA continues to look the part of the gold medal favorites. Wilson and Stewart give them a leg up on just about any competition, and if they can get some of their threes to fall, it’s hard to see how anyone keeps up with them.