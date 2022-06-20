warriors parade
All The Best Moments From The Warriors Championship Parade

After winning their fourth title in eight seasons on Thursday night in Boston, the Golden State Warriors came home to celebrate with their fans in San Francisco on Monday morning.

Klay Thompson took his boat to the facility to join the team for the parade, and didn’t think to secure his championship hat well enough and had it fly off into the bay on his way in.

The Warriors championship parade didn’t feature a massive rally with drunken speeches like we sometimes get at the end of a parade, but instead a smaller stage setup with a small crowd for a pre-parade, made-for-TV segment where the players could pass the mic and give out their speeches. There, the players were all introduced and none came better prepared than Jordan Poole, who had a squirt gun and sprayed the crowd as he strode onto the stage for the first time as a champion.

As far as attire, Chris Chiozza’s choice of shirt featuring Stone Cold Steve Kerr was certainly a highlight, but no one had a better flex than Stephen Curry’s chain featuring his three prior championship rings.

Klay Thompson, fresh off losing his championship hat in the ocean, swapped that out for his captain’s hat, which is honestly more fitting.

Even though the speeches weren’t fueled by the beverages consumed during the parade this time, they still couldn’t avoid Draymond F-bombs.

When it came time for the Splash Brothers to get on the mic, Klay had some fun with Steph crying in the final moments of Game 6.

Steve Kerr didn’t take the mic on stage, but did speak in an interview with the NBC Sports broadcast and offered the update everyone was waiting on: Was he still hungover?

From there, the fellas boarded their various buses for the parade through the streets of San Francisco to celebrate with the fans. Some of those Warriors fans were taking more audacious shots than the Splash Brothers themselves.

Gary Payton II wasn’t satisfied with being on a bus and celebrating, jumping off his bus and being mobbed by the people as he took selfies and ran around with the crowd.

On his bus, Draymond displayed a message to the people of Boston with which he had some back-and-forth with during the Finals and had a final word for everyone.

Juan Toscano-Anderson joined Payton in going into the crowd, but took it a step further and pulled a kid over the barrier (while wearing pool floaties) to celebrate with him for real.

Steph, meanwhile, was happy to parade around with all of his trophies in an incredible power move, and capped it off with the move that became his signature during the playoffs: Night, night.

The star of it all, though, was Klay Thompson. Who was running around, knocking people over, fumbling championship rings into the street, and doing Michael Jackson dances with the Larry O’Brien.

