The Western Conference Finals shifted to Dallas on Sunday night, as the Mavericks were desperate for a win to get into the series and make things interesting against the Warriors. After letting a 19-point lead evaporate in Game 2, all eyes were on Dallas to see if they could put together a complete performance against a Golden State team that simply does not offer much margin for error over 48 minutes.

Early on, it was the Warriors that landed the first punch, jumping out to a quick 12-point lead as they seemed to finally be tired of slow starts this postseason, piling in threes while the Mavs came out cold.

The @warriors move it to Steph to cap an early 10-0 run! Game 3 on TNT pic.twitter.com/MKh9pVGOrY — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2022

Dallas would hang in, as they started to turn up their defense and got a boost at the buzzer when Luka Doncic turned a missed Stephen Curry three into an answered prayer on the other end to cut the Warriors lead, somehow, to just three going to the second quarter.

LUKA BEATS THE BUZZER 🚨 What a shot to end Q1 on TNT pic.twitter.com/bXT9njS7v2 — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2022

It was there that the Mavs built on that positive momentum, taking a 9-point lead of their own, as Jalen Brunson got going and their defense tightened up considerably.

Watch Jalen Brunson work his way all the way to the rim 😤#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/lQfXHHhsWb — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2022

However, Golden State would close the second quarter with a flurry, with Stephen Curry reeling Dallas back in as they’d eventually take a one-point lead (with Curry getting a bit of a scare at the end of the half when he tripped over a waiter courtside).

Steph range on TNT 🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/0O9GiA9nyu — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2022

Once again it was the Warriors who dominated the third quarter as they did in Game 2, as Draymond Green led the defense in putting the clamps on Dallas, who had just 21 in the quarter.

On the offensive end, the Warriors started to percolate, led by Curry who had 11 in the third quarter, headlined by this deep stepback in the final minute, as the Warriors pulled away against the ice cold Mavs to take a 10-point lead going to the fourth.

The stepback or the booth staredown? 😂 Steph up to 27 through 3Q in Game 3 on TNT pic.twitter.com/4mKiXgaja9 — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2022

In the final period, the Mavs showed some signs of life, but, after struggling for much of the game, Klay Thompson showed up right on time to drill back-to-back threes — the first off yet another offensive board — to keep the Warriors ahead by double digits.

Luka came alive for Dallas in the fourth after a fairly quiet third quarter, keeping the Mavs attached despite Thompson and Poole both finally starting to find the bottom of the net from three.

Oh my Luka 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sQkK534dsW — x – Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 23, 2022

However, the Mavs role players simply could not buy a three in Game 3, as Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock, and Davis Bertans combined to go 0-for-14 from deep. While Dallas continued to scuffle from beyond the arc, the Warriors continued to attack downhill, with Andrew Wiggins delivering the moment of the game with a monster dunk on Luka Doncic — that was initially and egregiously ruled an offensive foul and overturned after a Golden State challenge.

"THAT IS A POSTER!" pic.twitter.com/nkwgLi0KPk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2022

Wiggins was sensational for the Warriors all game, scoring 27 points and, maybe more importantly, pulling down 11 rebounds, including six on the offensive end as he and Kevon Looney continued to punish Dallas on the glass. The Warriors would never run away but the Mavs would also never make a real run, as Dallas once again had the same problem as Game 2 of being unable to get stops once their offense finally woke up after a third quarter lull.