The merits of Golden State’s Stephen Curry-Jordan Poole-Klay Thompson-Andrew Wiggins-Draymond juggernaut lineup have been on full display in the Warriors’ two blowout victories over the Denver Nuggets.

In 11 minutes together — which doubles as the first time this exact lineup has ever seen the floor — they’ve outscored Denver 47-18. The per 100 possession numbers are frivolous at this stage, but they remain exceptionally fun nonetheless: 204.3 offensive rating, 75 defensive rating, 95.4 percent true shooting, 58.8 percent assist rate, 0 percent turnover rate. This is no area where this grouping has been anything other than dominant.

Swapping out Kevon Looney for Curry is an obvious and beneficial change for a litany of reasons. Among those is the radically different pace at which Golden State operates with its star guard in the fold. The starting unit of Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, and Looney touts a pace of 89.59 this series. Toss Curry in place of Looney and that mark vaults up to 103.28.

Across many lineups, the Warriors flow into their offense quickly and absolutely crush Denver. Whether it’s attacking before the Nuggets’ defense is organized, upping the tempo to generate favorable cross-matches, or simply coasting into easy looks, Golden State is thriving in the open floor. This handy data from my friend, Div, underlines the degree to which the Warriors are cooking.

During the regular season, the Warriors had a 58% eFG on "early" FGA (15-22 secs on the shot clock) Through 2 games vs the Nuggets: 70% eFG https://t.co/mPzwfieU5q — Div B (@statcenter) April 20, 2022

By pushing the pace, Golden State is increasing the likelihood of Denver miscommunicating defensively, which has frequently occurred in this series. Similarly, it’s forcing players like Nikola Jokic, Will Barton, JaMychal Green, and Jeff Green to guard in space, an area in which they’ve all struggled. This team is not designed to comfortably toggle across assignments defensively. Golden State is exploiting that deficiency by imposing beneficial matchups for itself. If those don’t arise, a wide open triple or path to the rim becomes available.

The Warriors also roster many savvy off-ball players and the Nuggets counter with many poor off-ball defenders. When those traits are emphasized early in the shot clock, Golden State rides a massive advantage to success.

The Curry-Poole-Thompson-Wiggins-Green quintet is overflowing with shooting, playmaking, and passing. Even when Golden State substitutes in Otto Porter Jr. or Nemanja Bjelica, the themes that stretch Denver thin persist. The Nuggets aren’t at all equipped to handle it, especially before their defense is set.