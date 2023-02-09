The Golden State Warriors are turning one of their young players into someone who, in theory, helps them more right now. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, James Wiseman’s time with Golden State is about to come to an end, as he’s on his way to the Detroit Pistons.

The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Saddiq Bey will not be heading to the Warriors, though, as Wojnarowski brought word that he’s headed to the Atlanta Hawks, which will ship out a whole lot of second-round draft picks.

Bey is on the way to Atlanta in multi-team trade, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/i5YKWIpZiv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Hawks are sending five second-round picks to the Warriors to acquire Bey, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Rumors of a Wiseman for Bey trade started circulating earlier in the day, with Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reporting that the two sides were in talks over a handful of potential moves.

Golden State and Detroit are in conversations to trade Saddiq Bey, league sources told @YahooSports. The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon's trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 9, 2023

Wiseman went No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, one pick ahead of LaMelo Ball. It was an intriguing selection at the time, as Wiseman was theoretically the sort of big man prospect whose best-case scenario made him an excellent fit alongside Golden State’s veteran stars. But unfortunately, injuries have hampered Wiseman’s progress considerably during his time in the NBA, as he played 39 games as a rookie before suffering a knee injury that cost him the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

This year, Wiseman has appeared in 21 games for the Warriors, averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes a night. Bey, meanwhile, has started 30 times and appeared in 52 games for the Pistons and averages 14.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 28.8 minutes a night.

The Warriors then rerouted Knox and five seconds to Portland to bring Gary Payton II back to the Bay.