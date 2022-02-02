The Washington Wizards are in a tricky spot with Bradley Beal currently out with a wrist injury, his future uncertain, and the team sitting on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture. With that in mind, the team reportedly have their eyes on a making a deal at the deadline to upgrade and make some sort of second half push.

Per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, Washington is interested in Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis, and there’s chatter around the league that Beal — who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season — would like to play with Sabonis. The Pacers are reportedly looking for a similar price to what the Orlando Magic got for sending Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls last season, which was two first-round picks, a former lottery pick still on his rookie contract in Wendell Carter Jr., and salary filler in Otto Porter Jr.

It’s easy to see why the Wizards would target Sabonis. Were he to end up with the Wizards, he’d give Beal the caliber of running mate that he really hasn’t had since John Wall’s injury issues began to mount up, save for the stretch he played alongside Russell Westbrook. While the team would presumably have to move on from some of its frontcourt talent — Thomas Bryant, Daniel Gafford, Montrezl Harrell, etc. — to make a move happen, Sabonis’ scoring and playmaking should fit in nicely.