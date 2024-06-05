angel-reese-ref
The WNBA Rescinded Angel Reese’s Second Technical For Waving Her Hand At A Ref

Angel Reese’s night ended early on Tuesday as the Chicago Sky hosted the New York Liberty, as the rookie star got ejected for two extremely quick (and soft) technical fouls in the fourth quarter.

Reese apparently said “that’s bulls**t” to the ref about the initial foul called on her, earning the first T, and got tossed for waving her hand at the ref in disgust, with the pool report confirming the second T was for the very minimal gesture.

The ejection was so stunning that even her opponents were confused, with Sabrina Ionescu being shocked Reese got tossed for such a mild reaction. Lonzo Ball, enjoying the game courtside, called out the ref who made the call on Twitter and told Reese to save her money by letting him get on the official for her. On Wednesday, the WNBA quickly rescinded the second T, as even the league understands waving off the ref is not worthy of a technical foul.

Now, that doesn’t help the Sky in the sense that they had to play out the end of the game without Reese, but it does take a T off of Reese’s season-long technical foul count and also takes away the fine associated with it. As happens sometimes in the NBA, the league probably needs to have a quick discussion with the officials about what constitutes a justified T, and note that, like being stared at, getting waved away doesn’t meet that criteria.

