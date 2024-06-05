Angel Reese’s night ended early on Tuesday as the Chicago Sky hosted the New York Liberty, as the rookie star got ejected for two extremely quick (and soft) technical fouls in the fourth quarter.

Angel Reese ejected. here come the fghfjdkkk0787469393 accounts with flags in their name to chime in. pic.twitter.com/80w9w97yin — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) June 5, 2024

Reese apparently said “that’s bulls**t” to the ref about the initial foul called on her, earning the first T, and got tossed for waving her hand at the ref in disgust, with the pool report confirming the second T was for the very minimal gesture.

Per pool report, Reese got first technical for saying something and second for waving her hand at the official. — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 5, 2024

The ejection was so stunning that even her opponents were confused, with Sabrina Ionescu being shocked Reese got tossed for such a mild reaction. Lonzo Ball, enjoying the game courtside, called out the ref who made the call on Twitter and told Reese to save her money by letting him get on the official for her. On Wednesday, the WNBA quickly rescinded the second T, as even the league understands waving off the ref is not worthy of a technical foul.

The WNBA has rescinded the second technical assessed to Angel Reese in last night’s game against the Liberty, per a league source. — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) June 5, 2024

Now, that doesn’t help the Sky in the sense that they had to play out the end of the game without Reese, but it does take a T off of Reese’s season-long technical foul count and also takes away the fine associated with it. As happens sometimes in the NBA, the league probably needs to have a quick discussion with the officials about what constitutes a justified T, and note that, like being stared at, getting waved away doesn’t meet that criteria.