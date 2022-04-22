Following a double-digit loss in Game 1, the Memphis Grizzlies righted the ship with a blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 on Tuesday. The series moved to the Twin Cities for Game 3 on Thursday and, for much of the evening, the No. 2 seed Grizzlies appeared to be in deep trouble against the No. 7 seed Timberwolves. Memphis trailed by as many as 26 points in the first half and faced a 25-point deficit on the scoreboard with only 15 minutes remaining in the game. However, the Grizzlies flipped the script from there, zooming to a 50-13 overall run to pick up a stunning 104-95 victory and a 2-1 series advantage.

The Wolves wasted no time in taking control of the festivities at the outset. Minnesota scored the first 12 points of the game, with Patrick Beverley contributing eight points and going right at Ja Morant defensively. On the other end, Memphis didn’t score for more than three minutes, missing their first five shots with two turnovers.

Memphis briefly climbed back within five in the first period, but Minnesota put together another 12-0 spurt late in the quarter, settling in with an 18-point lead after 12 minutes. The Wolves created havoc on defense, headlined by four blocks and three steals, and the Grizzlies shot just 7-of-24 in the opening period.

When the second quarter began, Minnesota kept coming, scoring the first eight points to take a 47-21 lead. At that point, the Wolves had scored 47 points on 27 possessions, shooting 59 percent from the field, and the Grizzlies had no answers.

The rest of the half leaned in the direction of the Grizzlies, however, with the notable exception of another spurt from Beverley.

Minnesota scored only 12 points in the second quarter and four points in the final 10:28 of the first half, including nearly six minutes of scoreless basketball to close the second quarter. That allowed Memphis to find its footing, with Desmond Bane getting going as a shooter and the Grizzlies turning defense into offense.

The Grizzlies ended the half on a 15-0 run, with the Wolves missing their final eight shots with four turnovers. That left Minnesota with only a seven-point lead at the break and, after the way the game began, that typically positive result felt like a significant disappointment for the home team.