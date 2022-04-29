After the Phoenix Suns ended New Orleans’ 2021-22 season Thursday night with a 115-109 Game 6 victory, the Pelicans conducted exit interviews on Friday. During Zion Williamson‘s interview, he was asked about signing a potential contract extension, given he just wrapped up his third year in the NBA and will be eligible for an extension this summer.

Amid a confusing, unfortunate, injury plagued season, Williamson’s media appearances were understandably quite limited as he missed the entire year. Words can only stretch so far without actions, but this sort of resounding positivity about inking another long-term deal is certainly interesting after the last seven months.

Williamson, of course, is well within his right to exercise his agency and aim to play wherever he wishes. Nonetheless, it would be very enjoyable to watch him find consistent health to suit up for this young, fun, and talented Pelicans squad. Hopefully, he’s able to return to the court soon and make good on all the promise he carries. His offensive talents would provide a necessary punch to a team that sometimes got bogged down in the half-court.

He was tremendous in 2020-21 and it would be great to see him ink a new deal while reminding everyone why he’s such a tremendous star at just 21 years old. His comments Friday indicate contentment in New Orleans and the next few months could further reinforce that.