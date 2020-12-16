‘Among Us’ Is Now On The Nintendo Switch

Despite the fact that it was released in 2018, Among Us is on the list of gaming’s biggest breakout hits during 2020. An online multiple game that can be played in groups from across the world, Among Us exploded in popularity as people were stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming an easy way for people to interact with one another and have from doing it no matter where they were located.

The game was originally released on Android and iOS in mid-2018, and a few months later, Among Us made its debut on PCs. It had existed on those various platforms ever since, but on Tuesday, big news came out of the gaming universe when Nintendo announced that Among Us is now available on the Switch. The news dropped in a video on the official Nintendo YouTube page.

The fine folks at Among Us announced the news on Twitter, too, and included a fun detail: Instead of being a game that is exclusively played by folks on Switches, this version will have cross-platform capabilities, meaning you can pick up your Switch, fire up the game, and play with your friends who are staring at their iPhone.

SURPRISE!!! ✨ Among Us is out NOW on the Nintendo Switch ✨ 🚀 Cross platform play

🚀 Online and local multiplayer

🚀 Play at home or on the go as you jet off into space with your crewmates

💔 So… much… betrayal… Get it here: https://t.co/DMlOCguSbO pic.twitter.com/l3fbtnvl3B — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 15, 2020

The announcement comes a few days after Among Us took home Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer Game at the Game Awards 2020.